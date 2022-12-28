K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 427 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $433.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $421.35 and its 200-day moving average is $406.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

