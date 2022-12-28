K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 5,100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.3 %

SHW opened at $239.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

