K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Murchinson Ltd. grew its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 77,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $507,000.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ BCTXW opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

