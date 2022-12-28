K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,150 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 36,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $964,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,069,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

