K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 856 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $331.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $481.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $336.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.42.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

