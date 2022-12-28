K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $268,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,398 shares of company stock valued at $27,123,306 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.