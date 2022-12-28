Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 8.6% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Kava has a market cap of $238.43 million and $7.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00003978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00067398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00054999 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023850 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000246 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 361,869,544 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,848,955 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.