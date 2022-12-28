KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BATS IEFA opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80.
