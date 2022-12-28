KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in News were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 415.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in News by 310.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

