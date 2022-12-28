KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $4.88 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 99,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 2.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 128,108 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,296,000.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
JAAA opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $51.40.
