KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 60 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.14% of Alexander’s worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 7,267.6% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,669,000 after purchasing an additional 111,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Alexander’s Stock Up 1.0 %

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

ALX opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.96 and a 52 week high of $274.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Alexander’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.