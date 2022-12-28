KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 8,319 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Infosys were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $57,853,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,934 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

