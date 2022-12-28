KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KDDI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KDDIY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 87,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,584. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

