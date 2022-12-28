Keep Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $217,706.94 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Keep Network has a market cap of $61.65 million and $217,706.94 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002129 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.