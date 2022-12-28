Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 63.5% in December

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the November 30th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kering Stock Down 1.0 %

PPRUY stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The stock had a trading volume of 108,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,361. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kering has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $84.02.

Get Kering alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPRUY. Barclays lowered shares of Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kering from €690.00 ($734.04) to €620.00 ($659.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kering from €685.00 ($728.72) to €650.00 ($691.49) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $679.11.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.