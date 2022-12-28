Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Up to $44.51

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.51, but opened at $46.16. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 763 shares trading hands.

KROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

