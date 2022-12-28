KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Boosted by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,922,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,818,000 after acquiring an additional 74,968 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 28.9% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 324,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 294,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 44,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,884,608. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

