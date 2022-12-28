Kiaro (CVE:KO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Kiaro Holdings Corp. (CVE:KO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 70615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Kiaro Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$268,160.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.24.
About Kiaro
Kiaro Holdings Corp. owns and operates cannabis retail stores in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail Cannabis Stores, Wholesale Cannabis Business, and eCommerce. The company offers cannabis and cannabis related products. The company also operates an eCommerce platform that offers consumption accessories in Canada, the United States, and Australia; and engages in the wholesale of cannabis products to other licensed retailers in Saskatchewan.
