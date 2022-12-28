Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 373,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 478,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Kintara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

KTRA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 66,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($2.00). Analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

