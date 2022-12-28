KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.17

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.17 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 4574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 309.42, a quick ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $322,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

