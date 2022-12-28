Komodo Market Cap Reaches $24.76 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00227278 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000215 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,304,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

