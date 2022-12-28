Konnect Price Reaches $0.0540 on Major Exchanges (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $37,777.87 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $900.65 or 0.05441364 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.06 or 0.00495751 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,861.88 or 0.29373510 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

