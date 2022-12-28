Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.77. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 22 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,500,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 42.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 337,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 101,323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 39,326 shares during the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

