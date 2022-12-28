Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $8.46

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.46, but opened at $8.77. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 22 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.
