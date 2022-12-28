KP Tissue Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$100.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.41. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.04 and a one year high of C$12.51.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$427.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that KP Tissue will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KPT. National Bankshares boosted their price target on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

