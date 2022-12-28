KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Short Interest Update

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna stock remained flat at $48.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KRUK Spólka Akcyjna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

