Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
TSE:LIF opened at C$34.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.94. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of C$25.24 and a one year high of C$51.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 7.34.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$64.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2900001 EPS for the current year.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
