Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,535 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 43,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

