Lake Street Financial LLC Has $7.61 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,927. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

