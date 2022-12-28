Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $3.98 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

