Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,130. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

