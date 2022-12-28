Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 287 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 64,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.7% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $346.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

