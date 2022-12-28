Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Lamar Advertising makes up about 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 30,944.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 147,744 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $93.84. 891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,461. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

