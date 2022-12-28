Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 2,346.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance

Shares of LEAI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Legacy Education Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.