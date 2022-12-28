Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 2,346.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance
Shares of LEAI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,223. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. Legacy Education Alliance has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Education Alliance (LEAI)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.