Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.29

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 3339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMND. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Lemonade Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative net margin of 145.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lemonade by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,925,000. Finally, Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

