LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.
About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.
