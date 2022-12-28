LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 571,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $229.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; LIFULL Life Plan that provide the opportunity for updating life plan; LIFULL FLOWER, which delivers fresh cut flowers; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

