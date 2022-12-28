Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,637 shares during the period. Liquidity Services accounts for 3.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Liquidity Services worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after buying an additional 250,654 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 636,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $146,306.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,313.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $104,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,418,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,525,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,076 shares of company stock worth $1,149,050. Corporate insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.33. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

