Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.77

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 71669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

