LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Down 6.3%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.46. 199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 target price on the stock.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

