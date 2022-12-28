Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $485.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $349.51 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $478.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

