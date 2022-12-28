LooksRare Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $69.48 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

