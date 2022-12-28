LooksRare Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $70.03 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

