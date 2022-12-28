Lumi Credits Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $153.86 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

