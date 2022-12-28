Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Head to Head Contrast

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lyft and Loyalty Ventures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.21 billion 1.14 -$1.06 billion ($3.58) -2.83 Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.06 -$2.34 million ($20.19) -0.09

Loyalty Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loyalty Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -32.26% -54.39% -12.18% Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lyft and Loyalty Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 15 13 0 2.41 Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lyft currently has a consensus price target of $26.41, indicating a potential upside of 161.01%. Loyalty Ventures has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Lyft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Summary

Lyft beats Loyalty Ventures on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

