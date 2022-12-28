MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.8 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.98. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $438,518.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $679,989.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at $592,779,918.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,278 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $438,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,989.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,124 shares of company stock worth $49,216,720 over the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

