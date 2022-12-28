Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.08. 786,691 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.91. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

