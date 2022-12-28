Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 4.7% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,208,000 after purchasing an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 112.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,438,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 760,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 281,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 117.2% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 720,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 389,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,317. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.