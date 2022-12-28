Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 2,644 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 312,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,046. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

