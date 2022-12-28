Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 4,489 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

EFG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,206 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

