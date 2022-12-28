Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.89%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.