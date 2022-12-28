Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 1,545.5% from the November 30th total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magenta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGTA remained flat at $0.37 on Wednesday. 10,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.92. Magenta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

